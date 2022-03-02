CBD Company Real Brands Uplists To OTCQB

Real Brands Inc. (OTCPK:RLBD) (OTCQB:RLBD) has received approval from the OTC Markets Group to uplist to the OTCQB from the OTC Pink market. Real Brands will join the 900+ fully reporting, certified companies that trade on the OTCQB, the middle tier of OTC Markets.

“Uplisting to the OTCQB is a significant milestone for Real Brands, our investors and shareholders because it appeals to higher quality investors who typically avoid more speculative Pink Sheet companies,” stated Thom Kidrin, Real Brands CEO. “The financial reporting, annual verification and management certification that the OTCQB requires provides the transparency desired by most potential shareholders and investors. Thus, we will be more appealing to the capital markets when we look to execute our growth strategy of developing new CBD products, extending our brand lines and acquiring additional brands and facilities, as trading on a higher tier exchange will provide enhanced credibility and exposure to a broader array of investors who could help us more efficiently achieve our goals.”

Real Brands’ initial primary business has been pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid extraction of CBD isolate and distillate, as well as terpenes and minor cannabinoids, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and proprietary formulation, production in addition to the sale of hemp-derived consumer brands. The company has also made a strategic commitment to becoming a brand owner and has committed resources to developing proprietary branded product lines with novel formulations in order to distribute high-quality, low-cost, hemp-derived products such as topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays and other products that contain hemp derivative distillate or isolate as well as other minor cannabinoids.