Texas Original Releases 10-Count Package Of Medical Cannabis Gummies

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation’s (TXOG) new 10-count package of fast-acting gummies will be available beginning May 31, 2022. For $35, patients can access 100 mg of Texas’ highest quality medical cannabis in an on-the-go package designed to make treatment flexible. Qualifying patients can preorder the product starting today.

The condensed package of TXOG’s popular gummies will come in THC-only (10 mg of THC per gummy) or balanced CBD to THC (5 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC per gummy) formulations. Each formulation is available in sour peach mango or strawberry passion fruit flavors. Patients can now test smaller quantities of TXOG’s gummies—at a convenient price point—in various flavors and formulations before deciding with their physician the medication best for them.

“Accessing medical cannabis through the Compassionate Use Program should be easy and affordable,” stated Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “The combined cost of doctor visits and medicine can make participating in the CUP financially difficult for many Texans. Our team is dedicated to meeting patients where they are, whether financially or physically, with the products they trust. That means working closely with physicians to reduce costs where possible. We’ve also built the state’s most robust medical cannabis delivery and distribution program. Now, patients can try our medicine and experience its life-changing benefits with our 10-count pack of gummies before committing to more.”

TXOG’s gummy, tincture and lozenge products are available for statewide delivery, for pick-up at TXOG’s dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s convenient pick-up locations in Addison, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, North Austin, San Antonio and Wichita Falls.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

