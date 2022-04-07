14-Year-Old Epilepsy Patient Is Seizure Free After Two Years Of Medical Cannabis Treatment

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) announced that 14-year-old patient James Challenger has gone two years without experiencing a seizure in March 2022. He has also stopped taking all oral seizure pills as of March 2022—a reduction of more than 20 pills a day to none after introducing medical cannabis into his treatment plan.

As one of TXOG’s original medical cannabis patients, James’ milestone represents the proven efficacy of medical cannabis in managing epilepsy as well as symptoms of autism.

“Medical cannabis is the only remedy that has worked wonders for James, and our family is grateful for this encouraging treatment option that allowed him to avoid surgery and harsh seizure medications,” stated Mikelle and Mike Challenger, James’ parents. “Since James started his TXOG prescription, we’ve seen an incredible improvement in his daily life, and we’re thrilled to celebrate his two-year anniversary without a seizure last month. We strongly believe medical cannabis is a healthy option that should be available to all Texans who want to gain control over their debilitating conditions and symptoms.”

The Challenger family advocates for increasing access to medical cannabis in Texas and supports expanding the state’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP) to enable more people to benefit from the medicine. By removing CUP’s restriction on qualifying conditions—and eliminating the THC cap—the family hopes physicians will have greater authority to decide what is best for their patients. The Challengers know that an expanded program would mean more Texans could experience the improvements that James has seen.

TXOG’s gummies, tincture and lozenge products are available for statewide delivery at their dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s pick-up locations in Addison, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, North Austin, San Antonio and Wichita Falls.

Related News

Medical Cannabis Provider Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Pick-Up Location In Corpus Christi, Texas

TXOG's PTSD Focus Group Shows 71% Of Patients Achieved PTSD Remission With Medical Cannabis

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Pick-Up Location in Lubbock, TX