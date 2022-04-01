Medical Cannabis Provider Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Pick-Up Location In Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), a medical cannabis provider, will open its newest prescription pick-up location in Corpus Christi. The new site will offer a convenient option for patients who qualify under the compassionate use program (CUP) to obtain their medicine locally.

Beginning April 7, 2022, Corpus Christi patients will be able to refill their prescriptions every other Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. TXOG will continue to deliver medication directly to patients’ doorsteps in Corpus Christi and throughout the state, including the Rio Grande Valley and Texas Panhandle.

“The Texas Original team is proud to reach every corner of the state with Texas’ largest footprint of medical cannabis pick-up locations,” stated Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “We are constantly looking for new ways to enhance our patient experience and expanding our presence to Corpus Christi and ultimately along Texas’ entire Gulf Coast reinforces our commitment to serving Texans with the state’s highest-quality medical cannabis products. I encourage Corpus Christi patients to find out if you are qualified and consult your physician about making medical cannabis part of your treatment.”

Under the CUP, medical cannabis can be prescribed to treat pain, insomnia and anxiety and other symptoms associated with qualifying conditions including epilepsy, cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and numerous neurodegenerative disorders. Qualifying patients can access medical cannabis prescriptions through online clinics such as Texas Cannabis Clinic or through Corpus Christi-based physicians registered with the compassionate use registry.

