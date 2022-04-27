TXOG Announces New 10-Count Package Of Medical Cannabis Gummies With 10mg Of THC Per Gummy

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) announced it will add a 10-count package of gummies to its suite of product offerings in late May. Each package will contain 100 mg of active pharmaceutical ingredients and cost $35. TXOG claims that the new product is the first and only medical cannabis gummy available in a 10-count supply in Texas.

The new, portable package of gummies will be available in a THC-only formulation at 10 mg of THC per gummy, as well as a balanced CBD to THC formulation (5 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC per gummy). TXOG’s gummies feature Vertosa’s nanoemulsion technology, making each gummy fast-acting for quick, consistent relief. Patients and caregivers can choose from the company’s new sour peach mango or strawberry passion fruit flavors.

“Many of our new patients have heard great things about our gummies but want to try them first at a more convenient price point,” stated Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “This new 10-pack will make our medicine more accessible for many of our patients. As the state’s leading medical cannabis company and only Texas-based licensee, we’re committed to looking for ways to help as many of our neighbors as we can when the total cost of accessing affordable medical cannabis can be an issue. That’s why TXOG is continuing to work with all of our physicians to see how we can collectively reduce the overall cost of participating in the Compassionate Use Program—medicine plus the doctor visit. Our new 10-pack is a strong step in that direction.”

TXOG’s 10-count package of gummies as well as its additional gummy, tincture and lozenge products are available for statewide delivery, for pickup at TXOG’s dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s convenient pick-up locations in Addison, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, North Austin, San Antonio and Wichita Falls.

Photo: Courtesy of Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

