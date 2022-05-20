EXCLUSIVE: Cannabition Welcomes Emmy Award Winning Creative Director David Korins For Its Planet 13 Project

Cannabition will be working with the Emmy Award winning creative director David Korins for its 13,000+ square foot immersive experience in Planet 13 Las Vegas, Benzinga has exclusively learned.

Opening its doors in Jan 2023, the space - known for being the world's largest dispensary - will bring together education, history and activism in a visually stunning sensory experience that provides a unique opportunity for social equity partners and brand sponsors to educate and interact with cannabis consumers.

Based out of NYC, and locally known for his work on the set of Broadway plays such as Beetlejuice, Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton, Korins has achieved an impressive list of top clients such as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Elton John.

Korins' expertise in creating "multidimensional experiences that bring to life the stories of the world's most innovative brands and institutions" and the same talent that brought to life The Original Van Gogh and Bonnoroo Music Festival.

When asked about the partnership, the team at Cannabition said, "We are so are thrilled to have David on board. We wanted to make sure we produce a space that's fun and engaging but that also connects with people on an emotional level, to open up this larger conversation about cannabis. It's a quickly growing industry and we want to give proper attention to the history of cannabis as well as the impact it's had on social equity. Given the gravity of the work, we knew we needed to find top talent that also aligned with our greater mission, and that was David Korins."

Korins has been awarded an Emmy Award, Lortel Award, an Obie Award, two Drama Desk Awards, three Henry Hewes Awards, and three Tony Award nominations.

Photo from D. Korins webpage