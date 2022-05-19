QQQ
Firebird Delivery Launches Across Ontario, Including Rush Delivery

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 10:15 PM | 1 min read

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF launched Firebird Delivery in Toronto, Kingston, London, Ottawa, Oshawa, Guelph, and North Bay, Ontario. The expansion of the company's current delivery program will leverage Pineapple Express Delivery's CannDeliv routing technology and logistics expertise to power strategic fulfillment by Fire & Flower's retail network with same-day delivery windows and a new "Rush Delivery" option estimated within one hour.

Firebird Delivery leverages Hifyre consumer data offering customers a large cannabis and accessories menu tailored by their past purchases. Firebird also includes value-oriented Spark Member Prices and free same-day delivery for Spark Perks members. Once a customer places an order with Firebird, they can track their delivery from processing and fulfillment to driver pick-up and drop-off.

"Firebird Delivery is the fastest and most reliable delivery service in the Ontario cannabis market," stated Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower. "We are the first cannabis retailer to offer delivery within an hour and we expect this offering will encourage legacy consumers – who value convenient service at a competitive price – to become loyal Firebird customers."

Firebird Delivery launched first in Ontario, and will launch soon in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and other markets.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

