Cannabis Delivery To Hotels? Soon Possible Via Fire & Flower Partnership With Zonetial

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF revealed Tuesday that its delivery and logistics subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. has entered into an agreement with Zonetail Inc. ZONE ZTLLF to provide cannabis delivery services to users of the Zonetail residential platforms.

Zonetail's high-rise residential platforms connect residents of condos and apartments to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device.It digitizes the communications between property management and the residents.

Included on the Zonetail platform is a marketplace, highlighting the businesses and services that residents need. Through Zonetail's unique age-gated section, Fire & Flower cannabis stores will now be the exclusive provider of cannabis to users of the platform and deliveries will be fulfilled through Pineapple Express to households across Canada and in the U.S. where it is legal to do so.

As the hotel industry continues to rebound from the effects of COVID, Zonetail's expected relaunch of its hotel and travel platform is also planned to include Fire & Flower and Pineapple Express to provide cannabis delivery directly to hotel guests.

"Building our base of monthly active users is key to advancing our vision of Deliver Cannabis to the World. The Zonetail agreement is an innovative way to access cannabis consumers in major urban centres and those that are travelling to jurisdictions where legal recreational cannabis is available," Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower stated. "We look forward to building this partnership and focused growth on digitally-engaged consumers."

Mark Holmes, chief executive officer of Zonetail commented, "Pineapple Express is the leader in cannabis delivery and we are excited to offer cannabis delivery to the highly engaged users of our platform. Working with Fire & Flower and Pineapple Express was a natural choice for Zonetail, given the scale of their retail distribution network and ability to rapidly deliver cannabis directly to consumers doors."

Deliveries will begin in the Greater Toronto Area in the coming weeks and users of the Zonetail platform will be notified of the availability of the delivery service at the company's earliest opportunity.

Photo: Courtesy of Francesca Saraco on Unsplash