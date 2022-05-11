Fire & Flower Launches New Spark Member Prices On Top 50 Best-Selling Cannabis Products

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF launched Spark Member Prices, a benefit of the Spark Perks program. Members can now take advantage of purchasing a curated selection of the most popular cannabis products at competitive prices in select provinces across Canada.

The Spark Member Price products were chosen by examining purchasing behavior and leveraging the company's proprietary Product Power Rank Score from the Hifyre IQ analytics program.

The top 50 products will be monitored, analyzed and optimized ensuring that the needs and shopping trends of Spark Perks members are continually taken into consideration, while concurrently addressing the competitive nature of the value-oriented consumer segment. Members continue to receive 20% off accessories every day and Fire & Flower continues to price match legal recreational competitors on any products the company carries.

"We now offer Spark Perks members the most popular cannabis products at the best prices," stated Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower. "With our combination of value-oriented Spark Member Pricing and the unmatched convenience of same-day delivery, we are confident that we will see customers – including new customers transitioning from the legacy market – choose Fire & Flower for their cannabis needs."

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

