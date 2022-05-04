QQQ
Pineapple Express Will Offer Same-Day Medical Cannabis Delivery To Entourage Health Patients

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 12:37 PM | 2 min read

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAFhas entered into an agreement with Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF 4WE to provide same-day delivery services to Entourage's patients in certain regions within Ontario.

Patients of Entourage's Starseed Medicinal Inc. platform will be able to select a same-day delivery option within their existing patient portal, which will be fulfilled by Pineapple Express.

"We continue to add additional value to our recent acquisition of Pineapple Express as we deepen our relationships with key licensed producer partners both in the recreational and medical delivery channels such as Entourage and its Starseed Medicinal network," stated Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire & Flower. "Pineapple Express is the largest delivery platform in Canada, with more than 40,000 deliveries per month and it is the scale of our platform along with the CannDeliv technology that enables us to deliver exceptional service to our customers and medical producer patients."

Starseed's medical clients will receive real-time tracking by text message, delivery patient care and re-attempt support through Pineapple Express, which is enabled by industry-leading CannDeliv's technology platform.

"Our agreement with Pineapple Express to provide same-day delivery access exemplifies our commitment to our Starseed medical clients as we strive to continuously offer a higher level of service – and we are excited to be working with our partners on this important initiative," stated George Scorsis, CEO and executive chairman of Entourage. "As leaders in medical and adult-use markets, we understand the importance of timely and consistent access to quality-crafted cannabis products. Pineapple Express with its proprietary software, combined with its extensive mobile operations and experienced focus on customer service were key factors in establishing this partnership to provide upgraded services to our patients."

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

