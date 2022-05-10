EXCLUSIVE: Play Ball! USA Pickleball And Day One Beverages Team Up, Launch Co-Branded CBD Recovery Cream

Day One Beverages, the sparkling CBD water brand and exclusive CBD partner of USA Pickleball, has expanded its product line to include a new extra-strength, 2,000 mg CBD Recovery Cream, to provide both pickleball athletes and consumers alike with highly effective post-workout support, recovery and relief.

Day One, along with USA Pickleball, is launching the co-branded topical product that has been formulated for competitive players and weekend warriors alike.

Pickleball, the wildly popular paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong allows players to work on balance, agility, reflexes and hand-eye coordination without putting excessive strains on one's body. Having said that, even former tennis players and runners report that Pickleball can be extremely fast-moving even for the most energetic athletes among us. And it can leave one feeling sore in the key parts of the body, such as the lower back, shoulders, elbows, knees and other joints.

Hence CBD Recovery Cream.

“We are always looking for opportunities to meet our customers where they are – both with the right products & at the right price point. We recognized early on that pickleball players loved the recovery benefits of CBD topical products and felt that a CBD extra-strength topical would fulfill a major unmet need within this community,” Chris Clifford, CEO of Day One told Benzinga. “As a vertically integrated CBD brand, we decided to produce our topical with double the potency of leading competitors (2000mg of CBD) and give our customers more bang for their buck at $50 per tube.”

Pickleball Is Sweeping America

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

First invented in 1965, Pickleball has experienced exponential growth over the last several years. Indeed, it is now widely recognized as America’s fastest-growing sport and is also being recognized globally.

Day One’s official partnership with USA Pickleball, the governing body of the sport, offers the fast-growing CBD brand a chance to support professional and amateur players and provide sampling opportunities at tournaments throughout the country.

How And Where To Get Recovery Cream

Available now with a retail price of $50 on DrinkDayOne.com, the 2000mg tube of CBD Recovery Cream provides greater potency and increased support at an affordable cost. The THC-free topical with natural CBD soothes discomfort with hot and cold sensations and moisturizes with certified organic shea butter. Users can combine the Day One x USAP CBD Relief Cream with massage every 3-4 hours to support regular exercise routines.