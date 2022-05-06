Flora Growth And Cresco Labs Marijuana Operators Announce Earnings Release Dates

Two large cannabis operators announced their earnings release dates and conference calls.

Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC will host a webcast on May 10 at 9 a.m. ET, to discuss financial and operating results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

During the webcast, management will deliver comments on financial results, operational highlights from 2021, and share a brief look at the company’s performance in 2022 thus far. Following the presentation, Flora will offer analysts, media, and investors the opportunity to ask questions in a question-and-answer session.

Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs CL CRLBF will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2022 on May 18th, 2022 before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on May 18 at 8:30 a.m. EDT, to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

Related News

Flora Growth's MIND Naturals Launches New Skincare Line Ahead Of Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference In NYC

Flora Growth Provides Lower-Cost Cannabinoids From Its Colombian Cultivation Facility, Cosechemos

EXCLUSIVE: Verano CIO Aaron Miles Says Company Is 'Strategically Building' As Crucial Markets Come Online