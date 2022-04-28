Flora Growth Provides Lower-Cost Cannabinoids From Its Colombian Cultivation Facility, Cosechemos

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC has formally begun the integration of its licensed and Control Union Medical Cannabis Standard GACP certified cannabis products and derivatives into its global roster of branded products.

Beginning with CBD derivatives used in its skincare brand, Mind Naturals has begun the process of integrating significantly lower-cost cannabinoids, grown and extracted at Flora’s cultivation and extraction facility, Cosechemos, for products formulated at the company’s GMP-licensed laboratory in Bogota, Colombia.

“The key to unlocking the potential of the global cannabis market is supply chain mastery - this is our focus,” Flora CEO Luis Merchan stated. “Connecting our high-quality derivatives with our significant portfolio of revenue-producing global brands is a significant step in maximizing compounded value creation from seed to shelf.”

Since its inception, Flora has built, licensed or acquired an extensive suite of leading brands in the United States and Colombia, including the Mind Naturals skincare line, Tonino Lamborghini beverages, Vessel cannabis accessories and JustCBD gummies and topicals.

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash

