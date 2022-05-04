Flora Growth's MIND Naturals Launches New Skincare Line Ahead Of Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference In NYC

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC launched a new skincare line under its brand, MIND Naturals, ahead of the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference in New York City.

Inspired by its Colombian roots, Mind leverages super-fruits and nutrients native to Colombia for its new non-CBD line of skincare products. The Roots Collection includes facial cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers, masks, serums, toners, and mists, all made with paraben-free, sulfate-free, dye-free, and cruelty-free natural ingredients and packaged in eco-friendly plant or sugarcane-based containers.

A highlight of the new line is Mind’s Cacay Oil + Avocado Butter moisturizer, which was recognized as a finalist in the category Natural & Organic at the 2022 Cosmoprof Bologna show in Italy in April 2022.

“This is a very exciting launch from MIND Naturals and Flora - the US skincare market alone presents a unique opportunity for growing all-natural skincare brands, with annual revenue of approximately $17.6 billion,“ Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan stated. “Consumers of every age, ethnic background and gender can benefit from investing in skincare, and a clean skincare regimen is key to balance and wellness. We look forward to sharing these new Mind products with attendees at the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference in New York.”

Mind will be exhibiting both the Roots and CBD collections for attendees to sample at the upcoming Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference from May 5-6 in New York City. LMCC is B2B trade event connecting premium CBD, hemp and cannabis brands — and their founders — to mainstream retailers, global media, leading dispensaries, and investors with a focus on health, beauty and wellness. The MIND team will also be offering experiences, including hand massages and product giveaways throughout the conference. Flora will be showcasing their consumer brands, JustCBD, Vessel, and Stardog Loungewear, at the conference as well.

Photo: Courtesy of Flora Growth Corp.

