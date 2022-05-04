Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MA Cannabis Commissioner Chair Resigns, Management Shake-Ups At The Source+, NatureTrak & Global Sciences

Steven Hoffman Steps Down As Chair Of Massachusetts Cannabis Commission

Steven Hoffman resigned from his position recently, reported NBC Boston.

Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Chairman spokesperson confirmed on Monday that Hoffman stepped down on April 25, though the reason for his decision was not disclosed.

"Chairman Hoffman's contributions over the past four and a half years were integral to the growth and maturation of the Commission and the legal cannabis industry in Massachusetts," the commission said in a statement. "The agency thanks the Chair for his commitment to ensuring a safe, effective, and accessible marketplace in our state."

Massachusetts voters legalized marijuana for recreational purposes for people over 21 in 2016. Ever since the regulatory body has been helping set up the new recreational as well as the medical marijuana market.

The Source+ Names Sequoah Turner Director Of Retail

Cannabis company The Source+ has tapped Sequoah Turner to serve as its new director of retail.

In this role, Turner will leverage more than 15 years of experience in retail to support more than 160 retail employees across the company's locations.

Prior to joining the Las Vegas company, Turner served as director of retail for both the Missouri-based dispensary, Agri-Genesis and Essence Dispensary in Las Vegas.

Outside of the cannabis industry, Turner served as operations manager for Tiffany & Co. TIF from 2007 to 2014 and director of retail for AREA15, an experiential retail and entertainment complex located in Las Vegas, from 2019 to 2021.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sequoah to our growing team," said Simon Nankervis, CEO of The Source+. "Through her vast retail and cannabis expertise, we are confident that she will continue to foster our culture of community and place our customers first in everything we do."

NatureTrak Appoints Former Federal Banking Regulator As CRO

Cannabis compliance solution for financial institutions NatureTrak has added former state and federal banking regulator Nathan McDonald, J.D., to its executive leadership team, reported The Street.

McDonald agreed to serve as the company's chief risk officer and general counsel. In his new position, McDonald will lead regulatory and compliance services for NatureTrak.

"The cannabis industry has reached a tipping point. While Congress is still working on legalization at the federal level, the rapid movement toward legalization at the state level underscores the bright future of the cannabis industry," Jontae James, founder and CEO of NatureTrak said. "With the addition of Nathan as Chief Risk Officer, our clients and prospects have access to one of the leading minds who is deeply in tune with the ever-changing regulatory landscape."

Global Sciences Announces Change Of CFO

CBD Global Sciences Inc. CBDNF CBDN, which is doing business as Global Sciences Inc., recently announced that Alexander McAulay resigned as chief financial officer.

The Denver-based company also said that Glenn Dooley was appointed interim CFO, effective April 14.

Dooley is also a director and chief operating officer of the company.

He was a co-founder of Strasburg Pharms, LLC, SMBT, LLC and CannaOil, Inc., all wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global NV.

Dooley is also a co-founder/co-owner, broker and operations manager of MAC5 Mortgage, Inc., which he founded with Brad Wyatt in 2006.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash