TXOG's PTSD Focus Group Shows 71% Of Patients Achieved PTSD Remission With Medical Cannabis

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation released results from its clinical evaluation of the company’s post-traumatic stress disorder focus group. Focus group participants sampled TXOG’s gummy, lozenge and tincture products at various dosages based on individual prescriptions from their physicians.

Following the focus group’s completion, TXOG released survey results in which patients reported quick onset of the products’ medicinal effects and unanimous relief from their PTSD symptoms. In addition to the survey, Dr. Matthew Brimberry, a board-certified family medicine physician, the head of Texas Cannabis Clinic and the focus group’s presiding physician, evaluated the group using an entrance and exit PCL-5 questionnaire, a 20-item self-reporting measure that assesses the 20 clinical symptoms of PTSD listed in the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

Dr. Brimberry’s assessment noted the medicine was well tolerated and no patient discontinued treatment due to medicinal side effects. Key findings from the assessment also included:

Overall PTSD symptoms in the focus group were reduced 47% from an initial PCL-5 mean score of 54.3 to 28.6 after 90 days.

93% of patients experienced decreased symptom severity, while 86% of the group showed a clinically significant reduction in PTSD symptoms.

At the end of the 90-day focus group, 71% of the group achieved PTSD remission—defined as a PCL-5 score of less than 33—while using TXOG’s product.

“My team and I have served hundreds of Texans suffering from PTSD, cancer and other debilitating conditions. Introducing medical cannabis into their treatment plans has been truly life-changing,” stated Dr. Brimberry.

“As a physician, my goal is to alleviate a patient’s symptoms to the best of my ability, improve their quality of life and better their long-term prognosis. To observe the participants of TXOG’s PTSD focus group experience such a dramatic, positive change in their symptoms has been extraordinary and conclusively demonstrates the impact medical cannabis can have in treatment. This observational study echoes what veterans have been telling us. Medicinal cannabis should be considered as one of the first-line treatment options for PTSD. We are seeing significantly better results with cannabis when compared to conventional pharmacotherapy,” Dr. Brimberry added.