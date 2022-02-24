Chalice Brands Pre-Announces Record Yearly Revenues, 61% YoY Spike In Q4

Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE:CHAL) (OTCQB:CHALF) pre-announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter 2021.

Q4 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Highlights

Record quarterly revenues of $8.9 million, a 61% year-over-year increase compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2020.

a 61% year-over-year increase compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2020. Estimated gross profit margin before fair value adjustments of $3.6 million, or 41% compared to $1.7 million, or 30% in 2020. Gross margin improvements are due largely to increased vertical contribution from the company’s manufactured products.

before fair value adjustments of or 41% compared to $1.7 million, or 30% in 2020. Gross margin improvements are due largely to increased vertical contribution from the company’s manufactured products. Record total revenue of $29.3 million for FY 2021, a 34% year-over-year increase compared to $21.9 million for FY 2020. Fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to conclude the company’s first-ever adjusted EBITDA positive year and fifth consecutive positive quarter.

a 34% year-over-year increase compared to $21.9 million for FY 2020. Fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to conclude the company’s first-ever adjusted EBITDA positive year and fifth consecutive positive quarter. Gross profit for 2021 of $12.6 million, or 43% compared to $6.8 million at a 31% gross margin in 2020. Gross margin improvements were accomplished as a result of increased vertical contribution from the Company’s manufactured products.

“We are proud the Company set another record generating over $8.9 million in revenue during the fourth quarter and growing 61% year-over-year,” Jeff Yapp, president and CEO of Chalice Brands, said. “Despite a challenging quarter in the Oregon market, with overall sales declining 6% versus the same quarter year ago, we are pleased with the resiliency our Chalice stores have shown against the overall market pressures. We continue to improve Homegrown integration into the overall program and made a number of changes in our product mix, store merchandising, marketing and retail leadership that we believe will have a significant impact on growth in 2022.”

Photo: Courtesy of Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash