Chalice Brands Launches New Elysium Fields Pre-Rolls, Hosts Golden Ticket Sweepstakes

Chalice Brands (OTCQB:CHALF) launched new Elysium Fields pre-rolls, accompanied by golden ticket sweepstakes for a chance to tour the company’s greenhouse cultivation facility, Bald Peak Farm.

The new Elysium Fields pre-roll strain-specific with high-quality flower are available for purchase in variety packs of 10, with varying small-batch strain options. Variety packs are launching with Cherry Noir #5, Blueberry Diesel X Triple OG, Mayra's Medicine, Franken Cakes and Tropical Jet Fuel strains.

Single Elysium Fields pre-rolls are available in .5-gram or 1-gram options, with strains including Mayra’s Medicine, 9lb. Star Diesel, Deadhead Lemon Glue and more. Elysium Fields products are available across all of Chalice Brands’ 16 Oregon dispensaries, including Chalice Farms, Left Coast Connection, Homegrown Oregon and Cannabliss & Co. locations.

As part of the launch, Chalice Brands will award 10 lucky customers who find a golden ticket inside of their 10 pack of Elysium Fields pre-rolls to participate in an exclusive tour of Bald Peak Farm, the company’s cultivation facility. Chalice Brands will allow winners and up to three friends behind-the-scenes access to the greenhouse grow for the first time.

Located 1,600 feet above sea level on Bald Peak, the highest point of the Chehalem Mountain Range, the 10,000-square-foot grow facility includes three greenhouses with hundreds of plants, which reap the benefits of seclusion from urban areas and farmland, lessening the risk of exposure to pollution. Guests will have the chance to observe the cultivation process at Bald Peak, including cloning, varying plant stages, drying, curing and trimming and will also have the chance to smell finished buds that have been prepared for distribution to dispensaries.