AUDACIOUS Launches Mr. Natural Full Spectrum Hash Rick Simpson Oil In Nevada

Australis Capital Inc. AUSAF AUSA announced that Mr. Natural, an AUDACIOUS brand, launched its first product in Nevada: Full Spectrum Hash RSO. Medicinal oil – rich in major and minor medicinal cannabinoids including THC, CBD, and CBN – is known for its therapeutic benefits and potential to provide relief for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic illness and pain.

The Mr. Natural brand was developed by U.S. Vietnam Veteran Bob "Natural" Luciano beginning more than 50 years ago. Like many of his compatriots, Luciano discovered the therapeutic benefits of cannabis during his time in the service. But when he returned home, he and his fellow veterans discovered that access to cannabis was no longer available.

That experience inspired Luciano to pursue his lifelong mission to educate people on the benefits of medicinal marijuana. A strong advocate for the medical use of cannabis for veterans, Luciano cultivates strains specifically for treating PTSD, chronic illness and pain to enable other veterans to gain relief. He has actively worked with the U.S. Veterans Administration since 1972 to educate others on cannabis and its use for treating PTSD.

"Bob has dedicated his life to being an advocate for the medical use of cannabis for veterans, and we are honored to help further his efforts by bringing Mr. Natural Full Spectrum Hash RSO to patients in Nevada," stated Terry Booth, CEO of AUDACIOUS.

Named after the Canadian cancer patient Rick Simpson who developed it, RSO or "Rick Simpson Oil," is a full extract, high-potency cannabis oil meant to be ingested orally or applied topically. Mr. Natural Full Spectrum Hash RSO is a mix of cannabinoid-rich cultivars that tests high for several major and minor cannabinoids, as well as numerous terpenes. The company uses a proprietary extraction method that provides a product that is closer to full-spectrum, the way nature intended.

Mr. Natural Full Spectrum Hash RSO is available at Jardin, Vegas Tree House and Exhale dispensaries in Las Vegas and in other dispensaries across Nevada. Small Batch Mr. Natural Craft Cannabis Flower is also available now at dispensaries in California.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Australis Capital Inc.

