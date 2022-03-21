AUDACIOUS Opens Medical Cannabis Clinic In Southeast Asia

AUDACIOUS (OTCQB: AUSAF) and Thai-based partner Golden Triangle Health have partnered to open the first Herbidus Medical Center in Bangkok. Herbidus is among the first clinics in Asia that can prescribe cannabis for medical treatments in compliance with the law. It uses medicine approved by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization and is staffed by doctors that follow global standards for use of cannabis inpatient treatment.

"Interest in medical cannabis is expanding rapidly in Thailand," said Terry Booth, CEO at AUDACIOUS. "With the opening of the Herbidus Medical Center, we are looking forward to bringing AUDACIOUS' cannabis expertise and seasoned corporate leadership to the Thai cannabis market. This is one of several initiatives that we are embarking on with Golden Triangle Health, which along with its parent company enjoys robust distribution channels across Thailand, as well as nimble and powerful white-label capabilities for cannabis product manufacturing."

Booth explained that GTH will also receive support from AUDACIOUS chief science officer, Dr. Jason Dyck.

"This provides Herbidus with access to one of the global leaders in medical cannabis science, resulting in Herbidus patients receiving the highest standards of care in the industry. This will leverage the years of research we have performed in Canada and other countries, including Dr. Dyck's studies on one of the world's largest databases of medical cannabis users to identify the primary reasons for medical cannabis authorization and the health outcomes of these patients," Booth concluded.

Itself a spin-off from Thai public company NR Instant Produce PCL with market cap close to $400M, GTH is well-positioned to grow rapidly in the nascent Thai market. Following a soft launch, Herbidus has already served close to 800 patients, demonstrating the pent-up demand in Thailand for medical cannabis-related services.

