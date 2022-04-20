AUDACIOUS Collaborates With The Black Institute Group

Australis Capital Inc. AUSAF AUSA, has entered into a collaboration with the Black Institute Group. Under the collaboration, The Black Institute Group and AUDACIOUS will work on a number of social equity related initiatives, initially in New York State and potentially elsewhere later on.

The Black Institute Group has two goals: firstly, to actually inform public policy and debate, making sure that people of color and black people in this country are counted in their own data, research and polling, rather than being a tab in someone else's poll. Secondly, it trains and educates people of color.

B.I.G. is led by Bertha Lewis, civil rights leader who during her career has initiated and led many initiatives that have led to the betterment of people's lives. For the past 10 years, Lewis has also been a major advocate and activist in the cannabis space, with a clear focus on righting the wrongs related to people in the black community whose lives were derailed through non-violent cannabis related convictions.

B.I.G will advise on strategic approaches on the regulatory guidelines that have been outlined by the New York State Legislature and review the Office of Cannabis Management control board revised regulations as they relate to the needs of AUDACIOUS.

Collaboration Highlights

The collaboration is focused on connecting social equity applicants with AUDACIOUS and for AUDACIOUS to engage with social equity licensees to optimize these groups' and individuals' ability to participate in the cannabis industry. The collaboration will be multi-faceted, and will include outreach to municipalities, community groups, politicians, media and other groups, as well as promoting AUDACIOUS and its social equity mission.

Terry Booth, CEO of Australis Capital, stated, "We are very proud to be working with the Black Institute Group and its iconic leader, Bertha Lewis, on the further roll-out of our social equity program in New York State. Their track record in the community needs little description, and we are very pleased that with their guidance, we will be able to do the right thing the right way. Finally, I would like to wish everyone a great 420, celebrating the incredible advancements we have made in the cannabis community."

Lewis is also happy about the partnership. "While a growing number of licenses has been awarded to social equity applicants across the country, the next step for many of these people and groups is less clear. For instance, securing project finance while the applicant has a prior conviction is close to impossible. This is where AUDACIOUS comes in, whose people have a track record of advocacy, inclusion and operational excellence. We are pleased to be working with AUDACIOUS in helping to ensure that social equity groups can enter the industry on a level playing field with the competition and execute and operate to the best of their abilities, not being hampered by artificial constraints they are faced with due to their background or the color of their skin," stated Lewis.

Photo: Courtesy of Australis Capital Inc.

