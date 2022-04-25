QQQ
Meet The REIT Building A Huge Portfolio Of Grow Houses And Dispensaries For Cannabis Businesses Of All Sizes

by Rachael Green
April 25, 2022 1:26 PM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Anthony Coniglio, CEO at NewLake Capital NLCP was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022. 

NewLake Capital is a leading provider of industrial and retail properties for the emerging cannabis industry. The real estate investment trust manages a portfolio of 28 properties across the nation and boasts years of specialized expertise in the highly-regulated cannabis space. 

Watch the full interview here.

