Rachael Green

Rachael Green

Benzinga Staff Writer

About
Rachael Green is a New York-based freelance writer with a strong background in media and journalism, having worked as a reporter, associate producer, or writer for the past 9 years. She specializes in finance, health, business news, and politics with...
Interactive Strength Works To Sign Binding Acquisition Agreement That Would Transform The Digital Fitness Company Into A Profitable, High-Growth Business Across B2B and B2C Markets
Interactive Strength Works To Sign Binding Acquisition Agreement That Would Transform The Digital Fitness Company Into A Profitable, High-Growth Business Across B2B and B2C Markets
Interactive Strength, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR), doing business as FORME, is currently working towards signing a definitive agreement to acquire a connected hardware “target” after
Sponsored
Over 60 Million Medicare Beneficiaries Will Need To Decide Whether to Stick With Their Plan Or Change This Fall – Here Are Some Tips for Making The Best Dental Plan Choice
Over 60 Million Medicare Beneficiaries Will Need To Decide Whether to Stick With Their Plan Or Change This Fall – Here Are Some Tips for Making The Best Dental Plan Choice
Open enrollment for Medicare is set to begin on October 15 this year, meaning the 60 million Americans already enrolled along with newly eligible beneficiaries will be reading up on the upcoming changes to their plans and comparing the coverage options this fall. 
Sponsored
Copper Prices Rebound As Global Clean Energy Transition Drives Diversified Demand Growth
Copper Prices Rebound As Global Clean Energy Transition Drives Diversified Demand Growth
After erasing the solid July gains both made in July in the first half of August, both copper and copper mining stocks seem to be rebounding in the second half of the month.
Sponsored
This Renewable Energy Company Eliminates The Barriers To Clean Energy Transition By Financing And Managing The Projects For Its Customers
This Renewable Energy Company Eliminates The Barriers To Clean Energy Transition By Financing And Managing The Projects For Its Customers
As demand for renewables continues to grow amid soaring fossil fuel prices and increasingly unreliable grid infrastructure, Correlate Energy Corp. (OTCQB: CIPI) seems to be positioning itself as a key player in the emerging clean energy market.
Sponsored
After Achieving 100% Cancer Remission Rates In Preclinical Studies, Starpax Magnetodrones Head For Human Trials
After Achieving 100% Cancer Remission Rates In Preclinical Studies, Starpax Magnetodrones Head For Human Trials
Starpax Biopharma is preparing to start clinical trials this year with its patented Starpax cancer treatment platform across six unmet needs, including pancreatic, breast, colorectal, head & neck, uterus and prostate cancer.
Sponsored
Analysts Predict Net Zero Energy Transition Will Push Most Battery Metals Into Shortage By 2030 – How Investors Can Potentially Get Exposure
Analysts Predict Net Zero Energy Transition Will Push Most Battery Metals Into Shortage By 2030 – How Investors Can Potentially Get Exposure
Shares of Sprott Energy Transition Material ETF (NASDAQ: SETM) could be positioned for growth as the quest for new supplies of key battery metals like lithium and nickel intensifies.
Sponsored
New Advertising Partnerships Will Help Sekur Reach Wider Business Audience As It Rolls Out More Enterprise Cybersecurity and Privacy Solutions
New Advertising Partnerships Will Help Sekur Reach Wider Business Audience As It Rolls Out More Enterprise Cybersecurity and Privacy Solutions
This month, Sekur Private Data Ltd.
Sponsored
Wallabing Is Giving Renters And Owners An Alternative To High Fees Plaguing The Peer-To-Peer RV Rental Market
Wallabing Is Giving Renters And Owners An Alternative To High Fees Plaguing The Peer-To-Peer RV Rental Market
Click here to learn more about Wallabing and invest in its raise
Sponsored
After $6.4 Million IPO, Inspire Veterinary Partners Shifts Into Next Phase Of Acquisition-Driven Growth Strategy
After $6.4 Million IPO, Inspire Veterinary Partners Shifts Into Next Phase Of Acquisition-Driven Growth Strategy
With more Americans owning pets and those pet owners increasingly prioritizing the health and well-being of those new pets, the market is ripe for veterinary hospitals everywhere.
Sponsored
Has ARKK Been Oversold? Traders Are Doubling Down On A Potential Innovation Recovery With This Leveraged ETF
Has ARKK Been Oversold? Traders Are Doubling Down On A Potential Innovation Recovery With This Leveraged ETF
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) was an investor darling in the first year of the pandemic with its robust portfolio of COVID-era winners like Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM). But the disruptive tech ETF took a beating in 2022, falling more than 67% throughout the year. 
Sponsored
BioVie&#39;s Lead Drug Candidate Aims To Treat Neurodegenerative Disease By Targeting Inflammation
BioVie's Lead Drug Candidate Aims To Treat Neurodegenerative Disease By Targeting Inflammation
As researchers continue to hunt for better treatments for neurodegenerative disease, one of the biggest breakthroughs in decades has been the realization that chronic inflammation may be playing a key role in the onset and progression of debilitating diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Sponsored
After $8.8 Million IPO, Hanryu Rolls Out Multiple Revenue-Generating Upgrades To FANTOO, The Fandom App Connecting The Growing Global Audience Of K-Culture Fans
After $8.8 Million IPO, Hanryu Rolls Out Multiple Revenue-Generating Upgrades To FANTOO, The Fandom App Connecting The Growing Global Audience Of K-Culture Fans
Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRYU) has had an eventful few weeks after its IPO closed last month, generating about $8.8 million in gross proceeds.
Sponsored
A Nuclear Renaissance Is Reviving Long Stagnant Uranium Markets – Sprott ETFs Is Giving Investors Multiple Forms Of Exposure To The Heavy Metal
A Nuclear Renaissance Is Reviving Long Stagnant Uranium Markets – Sprott ETFs Is Giving Investors Multiple Forms Of Exposure To The Heavy Metal
Uranium is one of the latest metals to see its price surge on clean energy demand. The key fuel in nuclear power plants had been declining for decades, but a recent renewed interest in nuclear power as a clean energy source to help economies transition to a fossil fuel-free future has revived investor interest.
Sponsored
First Human Clinical Trials Of A Potentially &#34;Game-Changing Broad Spectrum Antiviral&#34; Are Progressing Successfully – Drug Could Treat COVID, RSV And Many Other Respiratory Viruses
First Human Clinical Trials Of A Potentially "Game-Changing Broad Spectrum Antiviral" Are Progressing Successfully – Drug Could Treat COVID, RSV And Many Other Respiratory Viruses
As COVID cases begin to rise again, heralding the beginning of another COVID wave, new variants have appeared leading this wave. EG.5 (“Eris”) is currently in the majority in the U.S.A, but a very different variant, BA.2.86 (“Pirola”) is already rising in the number of cases.
Sponsored
This Clinical Stage BioPharma Is Seeing Solid Growth In Rare Cannabinoid Demand From The Health And Wellness Sector
This Clinical Stage BioPharma Is Seeing Solid Growth In Rare Cannabinoid Demand From The Health And Wellness Sector
BayMedica, a rare cannabinoids supplier for the health and wellness sector acquired by InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) in 2021, is scaling up its manufacturing process to meet growing demand.
Sponsored
HEVI&#39;s Line Of All-Electric Excavators And Loaders Finally Brings A Zero Emission Alternative To Diesel-Powered Heavy Equipment
HEVI's Line Of All-Electric Excavators And Loaders Finally Brings A Zero Emission Alternative To Diesel-Powered Heavy Equipment
As the Senate and the EPA battle over new emission standards for trucks and other heavy equipment, a decades-long effort to curb emissions across construction, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries that use heavy equipment hit a standstill.
Sponsored
Pivot To Agri-Food Sector Pays Off For Sadot Group, Inc As Company Reports First Profitable Quarter In Q2 2023
Pivot To Agri-Food Sector Pays Off For Sadot Group, Inc As Company Reports First Profitable Quarter In Q2 2023
In November of last year, Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) pivoted from being primarily a restaurant and food service brand to becoming a global agri-food supply chain operator, sourcing agricultural products from producing regions and delivering them to markets around the world. 
Sponsored
What&#39;s Spurring The Growth Of The Psychedelics Market – And How One Company Is Helping As Part Of The Vanguard In This Emerging Field
What's Spurring The Growth Of The Psychedelics Market – And How One Company Is Helping As Part Of The Vanguard In This Emerging Field
In August, a group of well-known biotech institutional investors participated in an up to almost $300 million financing round for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS), consisting of an initial investment of $125 million and the potential for an additional investment of up to $160 million if the warrants are
Sponsored
Wallabing Is The Airbnb Of RVs Without The High Fees – And It&#39;s Already Raised Over $55,000 On Wefunder
Wallabing Is The Airbnb Of RVs Without The High Fees – And It's Already Raised Over $55,000 On Wefunder
Learn more about Wallabing’s current crowdfunding raise and how to invest here
Sponsored
Cybersecurity Tech Company Sekur Reports Increased Traffic And Conversion Rates After Launching Revamped Website
Cybersecurity Tech Company Sekur Reports Increased Traffic And Conversion Rates After Launching Revamped Website
This month, Sekur Private Data Ltd.
Sponsored

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved