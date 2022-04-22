This GOP Senator Wants To See Rec Marijuana Legalized, Here What's He Doing About It

Pennsylvania Senator Dan Laughlin continues to push for marijuana legalization after announcing plans to introduce a new bill that would allow the Keystone State to join 25 others where patients can buy edibles legally.

The bill seeks to broaden current law that allows patients to purchase medical cannabis products such as pills, oils, topicals, dry leaf, which can be vaporized but not smoked, as well as tinctures and liquids.

Laughlin released a statement on 4/20 to celebrate the day that “cannabis users around the globe celebrate marijuana use and rally for efforts to legalize adult-use where it is prohibited,” reported YourErie.

While recreational marijuana is currently not legal in Pennsylvania, the state’s medical cannabis program was signed into law in 2016.

“Here in Pennsylvania, where we have a medical marijuana (MMJ) program, but adult recreational use remains prohibited, public opinion is strong for legalizing adult use and support for it continues to grow in the halls of the state Capitol,” Sen. Laughlin stated in a news release. “Last year, I joined with Sen. Sharif Street (D-3) to introduce Senate Bill 473 that would legalize adult-use marijuana in Pennsylvania and prioritize safety, community reinvestment, social and economic equity, and agriculture, as well as create vital tax revenue for the Commonwealth.”

The duo also introduced a medical marijuana bill in Nov. 2021 to allow patients to grow the plants at home.

“Legalization must be done the right way, and my bill ensures a legalized Pennsylvania market is implemented safely and responsibly, with a thoughtful approach that provides opportunities to medical and recreational consumers, farmers and small, medium and minority-owned businesses,” Laughlin added.

Cannabis Product Recall

In the meantime, the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PaDOH) Medical Marijuana Program (MMP) recently issued the first large cannabis product recall in the program’s history.

“There is a long list of affected products; all of them are concentrated forms of cannabism" the organization noted in a press release. "The core issues are a set of questionable ingredients and processing techniques.”

An overview of these products was conducted last fall. However, the products remained available for sale in dispensaries.

