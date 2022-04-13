GOP Senator's Bill To Allow PA Medical Marijuana Patients To Buy Edibles, These Companies Will Take Market Share

Pennsylvanians may be able to purchase medical cannabis edibles soon, as state Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) plans to introduce a new bill that would allow the Keystone State to join 25 others where patients can buy edibles legally.

The new bill would expand the current law that allows patients to purchase medical cannabis products such as pills, oils, topicals, dry leaf - which can be vaporized but not smoked - tinctures and liquids.

The growing popularity has led edibles, such as cookies, candies, gummies and other baked goods infused with cannabis to penetrate most of the U.S. retails.

Laughlin explained that edibles have the benefit of gradual disbursement of marijuana. Moreover, the aversion to smoking is one of the main factors that fueled the significant growth of cannabis-infused edibles over the past years.

“For many patients, their medical conditions require gradual relief over an extended period of time,” said Laughlin in a press release. “Consuming medical cannabis in edible form is among the best ways to achieve the time-release effect that these patients need.”

What’s In The Bill?

The bill would ensure edibles are tested for consistency/potency and developed in a way that does not appeal to children.

“Edibles produced by one of Pennsylvania’s licensed grower/processors and tested by one of our approved laboratories would be uniform in their THC distribution and potency, as well as clearly labeled and stored in child-proof containers,” Laughlin explained.

In addition, the legislation would also impose strict regulations on the packaging of edible forms to prevent unauthorized and accidental use.

Cannabis Legalization Efforts

Pennsylvania's medical cannabis marketplace became operational in February 2018. Since then, the state's enrollment and access have grown substantially, being one of the better success stories in the industry to date.

Data provided in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's first-year report showed that 116,000 Pennsylvanians registered in the inaugural year. Currently, over 400,000 Pennsylvanians have an active patient certification to use medical marijuana.

Philadelphia voters approved a referendum on marijuana legalization in November, with preliminary results from elections showing the proposal leading by a 73 percent to 27 percent margin.

Councilmember Derek Green (D) sponsored the measure that adds a section to the city charter stating that “the citizens of Philadelphia call upon the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the Governor to pass legislation that will decriminalize, regulate, and tax the use, and sale to adults aged 21 years or older, of cannabis for non-medical purposes.”

In October, a bipartisan Senate bill to legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania was introduced by Laughlin and Sharif Street (D) of Philadelphia, while Rep. Amen Brown (D) announced his intent to file a reform bill that he’ll be working on with Sen. Mike Regan (R).

Laughlin’s and Street’s push to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania failed to advance in the General Assembly.

In the meantime, cannabis operators continue to position themselves within the burgeoning market.

Cannabis MSOs Taking Their (Market) Share

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF recently announced opening two new dispensaries in Greensburg and Wayne, increasing its retail footprint to 14 dispensaries statewide and 125 across the country.

"Our latest retail expansion allows us to further support patients in the state of Pennsylvania and work with esteemed scientists on essential medical marijuana studies that will empower both physicians and patients to make confident and informed decisions," said Joe Bayern, the company's CEO.

Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF opted to move into a former U.S. Steel guardhouse and several adjacent parcels in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, in October to grow some weed.

The Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC), a nonprofit dedicated to acquiring and redeveloping abandoned property in P.A., like these steel mills, announced in a press release this week that it has completed a transaction with Trulieve, which will turn the abandoned steel mill into a cannabis cultivation and processing facility that spans 508,000 square feet (about ten football fields).

The multi-state cannabis operator, which is run by CEO Kim Rivers, who will deliver a keynote at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to be held in Miami – debuted in Pennsylvania in 2020. The company paid a total of $66 million to acquire the two cannabis startups - PurePenn LLC and Pioneer Leasing and Consulting LLC Keystone Relief Centers LLC.

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness AYRWF wrapped up 2021 by kicking off cannabis sales at its eighth affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania. The roughly 3,000 square foot store at 712 Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr is now poised to bring “more of our branded products to the Pennsylvania patients in 2022,” said Jonathan Sandelman, the company’s founder, chairman and CEO.

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF significantly bolstered its retail presence in the state last year by closing three previously announced acquisitions, including a deal with TerraVida Holistic Centers LLC and GVB Holding Group LLC, The Healing Center, LLC, and NSE Pennsylvania, LLC.

