Black CannaBusiness Magazine Partners With Parallel On National Education Series, Here Are The Details

Black CannaBusiness Magazine and Parallel, a multi-state cannabis operator are collaborating on a national six-week education series aimed at CEOs of color currently in the cannabis industry. The program will launch in Boston, Massachusetts on April 21st, 2022, at Boston Society for Architecture (290 Congress St Suite 200, Boston, MA 02210) at 9am.

The Black CannaBusiness CEO Intensive is a free, executive-level series intended to accelerate the growth of high-potential businesses of color in the cannabis industry. Via a six-week online cohort coupled with an in person two-day intensive, cannabis founders and entrepreneurs will complete structured exercises and will receive expert training from leading subject matter experts and practitioners, working in the industry.

Developed by the publishers of Black CannaBusiness Magazine and drawing on the experiences of advisors and business leaders in the industry from across the country, this comprehensive curriculum provides the tools to catapult minority-owned cannabis businesses to reach their full potential.

"The Black CannaBusiness Intensive Program is an immersive experience that empowers minority cannabis businesses owners to thrive in the cannabis industry with best in class leadership training and a unique "next level "business development curriculum," stated Kristi Price, founder of Black CannaBusiness.

Parallel, the multi-state cannabis company will represent the partnership through its Boston medical and adult-use dispensaries, NETA (New England Treatment Access).

"It's imperative that black business leaders continue to build upon and increase their knowledge in the cannabis industry," James Jackson; senior director of social equity at Parallel stated. "Massachusetts is one of the first in the nation to adopt an equity mandate – they have made the commitment, and have a vision for equity for its future," Jackson added.

Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Parallel

