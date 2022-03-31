Parallel Opens Surterra Wellness, Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Sebring, Florida

Parallel opened a new Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Sebring, Florida. Located at 1300 US 27 N, Suite 4, a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting is planned for Thursday, April 7, 2022.

"It's an honor to bring Surterra Wellness to the city of Sebring and to provide our high-quality products to all medicinal marijuana patients in the city and surrounding area," stated Parallel CEO James Whitcomb. "Patient demand continues to grow across the state of Florida, and we will continue to expand the number of Surterra locations so we can help as many patients as possible."

The dispensary will offer a wide variety of products, including those sold under the Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float and Heights brands. The array of available products are all developed to enhance a patient's well-being in the form factor that works best for them: flower, vaporizers, tincture oils, topical patches, edibles, and more. Surterra products are all produced from plants grown here in Florida in state-of-the-art cultivation facilities. No harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process.

"The opening of Surterra's Sebring dispensary is one that we are especially proud of, as patients in the region will finally have access to superb high-quality products, and the same trusted guidance that Surterra is known for throughout the state of Florida," stated president of Surterra Wellness Karim Bouaziz. "We welcome all qualified patients as well as those who are seeking first-time consultations."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers will enjoy a 42.0% discount (some exclusions may apply) as well as double loyalty points for the entire day of the grand opening. For new patients, Surterra also offers first-time patient discount of 60% off the total purchase (excludes accessories) every day, and 40% off of the second purchase.

Loyalty rewards allow shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent. At 500 points, members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings. The first 100 customers will also receive a Surterra branded hat in celebration. Surterra welcomes anyone 18 and older in its stores so that they can ask questions and learn more about products directly from their educated staff.

Days of operation and hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients registered in Florida with a medical marijuana card are welcome to purchase. All other visitors are welcome to seek consultations.

