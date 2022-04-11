Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Parallel, Trulieve, Good Day Farm, Dr. Greenthumb's, Marley Natural Cannabis

Parallel Opens Surterra Wellness Store In Clermont, Florida

Parallel will soon open a new Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Clermont, Florida. Located at 1495 State Road 50 within a bustling shopping center neighbored by a variety of retail and dining options, the new store will kick off cannabis sales on Thursday, April 14.

The dispensary offers a wide variety of products, including those sold under the Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float, and Heights brands.

The available products are all developed to enhance a patient's well-being in the form factor that works best for them, such as flower, vaporizers, tincture oils, topical patches and edibles, to name a few.

"It's a great honor to finally bring Surterra to the beautiful City of Clermont and to provide its residents access to our world-class products and service," Karim Bouaziz, president of Surterra Wellness, said. "We're very excited at the opportunity to serve all new and existing patients in this fast-growing market and look forward to joining and actively participating in the local community as well."

Good Day Farm Retail Management First To Offer Strains From Cannabis Brand Cookies In Arkansas

Medical cannabis dispensary brand Good Day Farm Retail Management announced the relocation of its Little Rock dispensary to a larger, 4,034-square-foot retail space conveniently located at 11600 Chenal Parkway.

The new store launched marijuana sales on March 31.

Good Day Farm first opened its Little Rock dispensary in 2021 at 900 South Rodney Parham Road and is now expanding its footprint in response to a growing demand for high-quality medical cannabis products.

Notably, the company will be the first in the state to carry strains from famed cannabis brand Cookies.

"Over the past year, we've experienced tremendous growth, and we've brought a diverse range of high-quality brands and exotic strains to patients all across the South," Ryan Herget, CEO of Good Day Farm retail management said. "As our first store, this growth wouldn't have been possible without our great team, our amazing patients, and the support we've received from the Little Rock community."

Trulieve Expands Retail Presence In Massachusetts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF opened a dispensary in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Located in New England's Golden Triangle retail district at 85 Worcester Rd., this is Trulieve's third and largest retail location in the state.

The dispensary started as an adult-use dispensary and expanded to include medical cannabis later this spring.

The grand opening celebration was held on Saturday, April 9.

Trulieve will offer a wide selection of cannabis products and in-house brands such as Momenta, Sweet Talk, Muse, and Cultivar Collection and partner brands including Bhang, Binske, Blue River, O.pen, Puffco and Slang.

"This is a tremendous milestone in Trulieve's Northeast growth, and we look forward to providing exceptional customer service to a variety of patients and customers with our high-quality products," Kim Rivers, the company's CEO said.

"This is a tremendous milestone in Trulieve's Northeast growth, and we look forward to providing exceptional customer service to a variety of patients and customers with our high-quality products," Kim Rivers, the company's CEO said.

Dr. Greenthumb's To Open Sixth Cannabis Dispensary Location, Near LAX

California cannabis retailer Dr. Greenthumb's will be opening its sixth California location.

Located near the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the new dispensary will be hosting a grand opening celebration on its opening day, Saturday, April 16. The event will be open to the public, 21+.

Dr. Greenthumb's dispensaries were founded in 2018 by the legendary Cypress Hill rap artist and cannabis advocate B Real.

Known for its extensive menu of top-shelf cannabis, including Insane, Alien Labs, Sundazed, Cannabiotix and Wonderbrett, the dispensary's popularity has grown over time, expanding its footprint throughout California, including Cathedral City, Downtown Los Angeles and La Mesa.

Dr. Greenthumb's LAX grand opening is from 11 am to 6 pm, with B Real scheduled to appear from 1 pm to 4 pm. Dr. Greenthumb's LAX is located at 5494 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA.

Marley Natural Cannabis Dispensaries To Open Across Canada

Docklight Brands, a consumer products company with celebrated brands including Marley Natural and Marley CBD, will bring Marley Natural dispensaries to adult-use cannabis consumers throughout Canada, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

The first Marley Natural dispensary will open at 1887 Avenue Road, Toronto, on Tuesday, April 12. Future locations are planned across Canada, with 35 stores expected by 2030. Each store will be independently owned and operated by a franchisor.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Marley Natural retail experience to Canada to expand on the brand's already strong presence there and to bring people together in an environment that celebrates the spirit and ethos of my family," said Cedella Marley, singer, author, entrepreneur and daughter of Bob and Rita Marley.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash