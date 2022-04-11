Parallel Opens Surterra Wellness, Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Clermont, Florida

Parallel opened a new Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Clermont, Florida. The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting is planned for April 14, 2022.

"We are excited to open our Clermont dispensary and broaden Surterra's presence in serving the wellness needs of our patients in Central Florida. This new location enables us to continue to fulfill the needs of as many patients as possible, providing access to the many high-quality medical marijuana products that Surterra provides," stated Parallel CEO James Whitcomb.

Dispensary Highlights

At more than 2,000 square feet, the dispensary will offer patients Surterra's array of medicinal products developed to enhance a patient's well-being. Surterra products are all produced from plants grown in Florida in cultivation facilities where no harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process. Products available to patients come from the Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float, and Heights brands.

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers will enjoy 42.0% off all items (excludes accessories) as well as double loyalty points for the entire day of the grand opening. Loyalty Rewards enable shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent and at 500 points members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings. They will also have branded giveaways for early shoppers. Surterra welcomes anyone 18 and older in its stores so that they can ask questions and learn more about products directly from their highly educated staff.

The company is looking for local artists to put their work on display in its stores for a two to four month period. Selected artists will gain exposure to new audiences in the store as well as through Surterra's email subscriber lists and popular social media channels.

The Clermont dispensary is located at 1495 State Road 50, days of operation and hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients who are registered in the state of Florida with a medical marijuana card are welcome to purchase. All other visitors are welcome to seek consultations. The Clermont store also offers free delivery on orders of $150 or more.

