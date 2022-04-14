Green Organic Dutchman Launches 4/20 Hotline: Cannabis Experts On Hand To Answer All Your Questions

The Green Organic Dutchman TGODF is undertaking a new educational initiative as part of its 4/20 celebrations. The Highly Dutch Organic 420 hotline will be open and free to individuals of legal age everywhere.

On April 20, the annual cannabis holiday, which has evolved into one of international importance with rallies, promotions and events taking place around the world. The celebration has been about recognizing the value of the cannabis plant. Despite that, there are still limited educational resources for consumers, and the Global Dutchman is doing something about that.

"From the evolution of the counterculture movement to the growing legalization of cannabis around the World, the spirit of 420 has always been to celebrate cannabis with others, and we can help to ensure everyone has access to the information they need on the big day," says Drew Campbell, VP of Marketing of TGOD. "For decades, the Thanksgiving industry has had turkey experts on stand-by via toll-free hotlines for aspiring home chefs. This is our way of providing the same service to those who view 420 as an equally important event."

Toll-Free Hotline With Experts Available

On Wednesday, April 20th from 9 am to 9 pm EST experts will be available to support any inquiries consumers or potential consumers may have about cannabis. A panel of industry experts, budtenders, growers and cannabis education professionals, like Andrew Freedman (The Cannabis Sommelier) and Kelsey Cannabis will be available through the Hotline. Inquiries to our panel of experts are all free and can be made via phone 1-833-4Highly (1-833-444-4459) or DM on Instagram (@highlydutchorganic). The Hotline is open to individuals of legal age only.

"Whether someone is a cannabis-regular or hasn't touched the plant in many decades, we owe it to curious individuals anywhere to support them, and to ensure they have the celebration they're looking for on this 420," says Sean Bovingdon, TGOD CEO.

"Despite legalization, the educational resources for cannabis are restricted from most mainstream media, so we're excited to offer this free educational service for consumers everywhere."