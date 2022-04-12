EXCLUSIVE: Time Machine Is The New Value-Drive Cannabis That Reveres Gamer Culture

Time Machine, a value-driven cannabis brand, is launching today in California, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Time Machine offers premium greenhouse-grown hydroponic flower sourced from Pacific Stone’s family of farms on California’s central coast and features eight consistent strains: Wedding Cake, London Pound Cake, Blue Dream, Bubblegum, Strawberry Cheesecake, GG4, Snowman and Kush Mints.

These “state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses in Santa Barbara County, provide ideal conditions for growing cannabis,” Skip Motsenbocker, CEO of Pacific Stone told Benzinga.

“In addition to a wide selection of small buds, Time Machine is introducing a 28-count jar of hand-rolled pre-rolls containing half an ounce of flower per jar, a feat we are proud to offer our customers."

Time Machine’s entire product line will be exclusively distributed by Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), one of California’s leading distribution operators.

A Creative Approach

Time Machine takes a creative approach to the cannabis consumer experience through its interactive, graphic-novel-themed packaging. The narrative and character-driven designs allow consumers to experience a modern story for an ancient plant. Each Time Machine product contains a QR code that directs customers to engaging brand content meant to be enjoyed while smoking.

“Time Machine is a first-of-its-kind brand that takes every aspect of the cannabis experience into consideration,” Motsenbocker added. “While there are numerous high-quality flower products on the market, Time Machine sets itself apart by providing consumers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in a captivating universe designed to explore their creative and imaginative senses.”

Photo courtesy of Time Machine