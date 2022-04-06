The Green Organic Dutchman 2021 Revenue Grew 149% To $31.36M

Loss from operations in Q4 2021 of CA$5.67 million, an improvement of CA$3.48 million from Q3 2021 . Losses from operations were CA$28.74 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to CA$40.96 million for the same period in the prior year primarily due to the improvement in revenues and reduction of G&A expenses.

"We closed 2021 with strong momentum as we saw significant growth quarter-over-quarter, reflecting continued execution of our strategic plan as we remain focused on quality, consistency and transparency. We are seeing the early benefit of our enhanced sales strategy which has accelerated sell-through. Our two-prong approach of on-boarding key retail chains while having boots on the ground with our dedicated sales force is starting to bear fruit," stated Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD. "We are on track to hit our positive Adjusted EBITDA target in Q2 2022, with continued monthly sales progression from the strong month of December," added Bovingdon.