Humble & Fume Teams Up With TGOD's Galaxie To Bring Wyld Cannabis Edibles To Canada

byJelena Martinovic
December 22, 2021 11:54 am
North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE:HMBL) (OTCQX:HUMBF) announced Wednesday that it has partnered with The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF) to commercialize and distribute Wyld cannabis edibles in Canada.

What Happened?

Under the 2-year agreement between Humble & Fume's subsidiary  Humble+ Cannabis Solutions and TGOD's Galaxie Brands Corporation, Humble agreed to provide sales representation for Wyld cannabis edibles across the Canadian market, including generating new listings, trade marketing services, product education, and commercial planning support.

Why It Matters?

Wyld's much-anticipated launch into the Canadian market will expand Humble's edible portfolio to include Wyld's high-quality cannabis gummies, which are created using real fruit ingredients and natural flavors.

Moreover, cannabis edibles continue to be one of Canada's fastest-growing cannabis product segments.

"The partnership with Galaxie will allow us to meet a rising consumer demand in the Canadian edibles market segment," Joel Toguri, CEO of Humble said. "We expect this to be another example of how Humble bridges the gap between cannabis brands, accessory producers, and the growing retail market in North America, streamlining the process for all involved and ultimately driving increased sales growth and maximizing financial performance."

Sean Bovingdon, CEO and Interim CFO at TGOD, said that Galaxie is "proud to introduce their diverse portfolio of real fruit gummies to Canadians."

More recent news from Humble & Fume:

TGODF Price Action

TGOD's shares traded 2.87% lower at $0.0778 per share at the time of writing on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media from Pexels

