The Green Organic Dutchman Secures Additional $5M Credit Facility

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:TGODF) (CSE:TGOD) has agreed to amend the terms of the amended and restated credit agreement dated September 29, 2021, as amended by a first amendment dated November 20, 2021 , between The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of TGOD, and its Canadian lender.

The agent and the borrower have agreed to enter into the second amendment to the credit agreement to, among other things:

Increase the revolving facility limit by $5,000,000 to $30,000,000

Allow certain eligible inventory to be included as collateral

Relax certain covenants set forth in the credit agreement

Subject to the satisfaction of the various conditions set out therein. All other terms of the credit facility will remain the same as before, including the maturity date of June 30, 2023.

As consideration for the amendment, the company has issued a total of 500,000 common shares to the agent and certain affiliates of the agent based on an issue price of $0.10 per common share.

"The continued support and confidence from our financial partner are a testament to TGOD's unique value proposition and the significant work our team has done to position the company for long-term success. This amendment provides us with the additional working capital needed to support our continued revenue growth as we move towards positive EBITDA," stated Sean Bovingdon, CEO at TGOD.