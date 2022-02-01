Green Organic Dutchman Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. TGOD TGODF, announced the appointment of Ms. Nichola Thompson to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

A finance veteran with over 20 years of experience, Ms. Thompson joins the senior management team at TGOD, having most recently held the position of CFO at Galaxie Brands Corporation, which was acquired by TGOD in November 2021. Ms. Thompson brings a broad range of experience guiding the finance departments of both public and private companies. Her experience includes CFO roles in the cannabis industry at Embark Health Inc., and Entourage Health Corp ETRGF. During Ms. Thompson's tenure at Entourage, she was responsible for guiding the organization during a period of rapid growth, helping build the cannabis company into a multi-facility, fully licenced entity.

Before entering the cannabis industry, Ms. Thompson held senior finance positions at Discovery Air, Deloitte & Touche, Siemens and Priority One Packaging. Throughout her career she has successfully aligned finance and business goals to support corporate strategies. A Western University Business Administration & Commercial Studies graduate, Nichola Thompson obtained her Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant designations in 2007 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

"Nichola brings tremendous cannabis experience and proven judgment to the TGOD team, and she will be a valuable contributor in helping guide our company forward as we execute our plan to profitability,"Sean Bovingdon, CEO of TGOD stated. "Her proven ability to manage the finance departments across an array of industries will be a vital asset in driving the future success of TGOD."

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash