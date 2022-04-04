Verano Reopening Medical Cannabis Dispensary Zen Leaf Canton At New Location In Ohio

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is reopening Zen Leaf Canton in its new location at 3224 Cleveland Ave NW, on April 4th at 10 a.m. local time.

While guests can expect the same patient-centric, compassionate care when visiting the new Zen Leaf Canton location, they will find enhanced amenities including a larger store space, additional registers, and more customer parking.

"We're thrilled to reopen Zen Leaf Canton, where our valued patients will be greeted by an elevated experience in a prime location while purchasing their favorite cannabis therapeutics," stated George Archos, Verano founder and CEO. "I'm grateful for our team members, the community and our patients, and look forward to welcoming guests at our new Zen Leaf Canton dispensary location in the important Ohio market."

Zen Leaf Canton is open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, local time. Verano's comprehensive offering of medical cannabis products, sold under the Verano, Avexia, and Encore brands, are available to registered Ohio patients through its own five store footprint and additional licensed retailers across the state.

Aaron Miles chief investment officer of Verano Holdings, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Related News

Verano To Open Marco Island's First Cannabis Dispensary, MÜV Marco Island

Verano Opening Two MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensaries In Tampa Bay Area

Verano Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary Zen Leaf In Morgantown, West Virginia