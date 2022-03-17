QQQ
Verano Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary Zen Leaf In Morgantown, West Virginia

byVuk Zdinjak
March 17, 2022 10:40 am
Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:VRNOF) (CSE:VRNO) will open its first West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary, Zen Leaf Morgantown on March 18th at 11:00 a.m. local time. 

“Opening our first West Virginia Zen Leaf medical cannabis dispensary is a significant milestone for Verano, and we couldn’t think of a more beautiful, vibrant city than Morgantown to make our debut in this great state,” said George Archos, Verano founder and CEO. “We look forward to serving the West Virginia medical cannabis community at Zen Leaf Morgantown, and in the additional locations we are excited to open across the Mountain State in the years to come.”

Across West Virginia, Verano has permits issued by  the state's Office of Medical Cannabis to operate a cultivation and processing facility that is nearing full operational status, along with seven total medical cannabis dispensaries that are projected to begin opening throughout 2022, subject to customary approvals.

Zen Leaf Morgantown, located at 205 Venture Drive, will offer Verano’s suite of cannabis therapeutics, including flower, topicals, edibles and vapes. Business hours are 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and express pickup ordering is also available for additional patient convenience.

