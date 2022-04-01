Verano To Open Marco Island's First Cannabis Dispensary, MÜV Marco Island

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF VRNO is opening cannabis dispensary, MÜV Marco Island, the company’s 44th location statewide. MÜV Marco Island, located at 695 Bald Eagle Drive, will celebrate its grand opening on April 1st at 9 a.m. local time.

“We’re thrilled to open Marco Island’s first cannabis dispensary, where our compassionate team will have the honor of serving a dynamic patient community comprised of area residents and visitors alike,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “MÜV Marco Island’s convenient location will complement our nearby MÜV Bonita Springs dispensary, enabling us to adequately serve the growing number of Marco Island and Naples area patients and visitors for years to come.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their product selection. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

