Verano Opening Two MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensaries In Tampa Bay Area

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:VRNOF) (CSE:VRNO) announced the opening of its 42nd and 43rd MÜV dispensaries in Florida. MÜV Brandon, at 942 West Lumsden Road and MÜV New Tampa, at 17521 Preserve Walk Lane are both scheduled to open on Saturday, March 19th at 9:00 am local time.

“Hillsborough County has been home to MÜV dispensaries since 2017, and over the last five years, we have witnessed Tampa and its surrounding communities exponentially grow, thrive and expand,” stated John Tipton, president of Verano. “We have listened to our patients and learned the lengths to which some travel to obtain their needed alternative medicine. With the opening of MÜV Brandon and MÜV New Tampa, we will be well-positioned to provide the highest quality medical cannabis to the furthest reaches of the fourth largest county in the state.”

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for browsing of their extensive product selection. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.