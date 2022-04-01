Cann Partners With Adam Devine And Eaze To Launch Cannabis-Infused Beverage With And Without THC

Cann, a cannabis-infused beverage company, launched a new limited-edition flavor, Blue Rhuberry, in partnership with celebrity investor and comedic actor, Adam Devine, and Eaze. Featuring rhubarb, raspberry, blue butterfly pea tea and a microdose of THC comes in a 4-pack of hi boys (5mg THC) and is available exclusively through Eaze in California.

For the first time ever, Cann is launching this celebrity collaboration flavor in a "dry boy" Unspiked format nationwide, offering consumers the same delicious flavor of Cann - without the THC.

To launch the product, the brand will debut a series of hilarious ad spots on April Fools' Day written by Adam Devine and Paul Scheer, and directed by Adam Newacheck of Workaholics. The first is a parody of the hit sitcom, Friends, titled 'Cann We Be Friends' starring Devine opposite a personified can of Blue Rhuberry. The other features two versions of Devine in dialogue to demonstrate Blue Rhuberry as "one flavor, two choices'' – speaking to Cann's first-limited edition flavor being available in THC and Unspiked nationwide.

Adam Devine joins Ruby Rose and Tove Lo as Cann's third celebrity investor collaboration with the launch of Blue Rhuberry. "Adam was one of our earliest advocates, and has been a trusted creative collaborator for years. We are so excited to have him front-and-center for the first time on what is undoubtedly our weirdest product yet," stated Luke Anderson, co-founder of Cann. This campaign is also the company's latest in celebrity-endorsed advertisements. Most recently, Kate Hudson, Darren Criss and Baron Davis were the stars of a holiday-themed spot promoting Cann and King St. Vodka collaboration.

Blue Rhuberry is available in cannabis-infused Hi-Boy 4 packs (5mg THC per can) for $22, exclusively through Eaze, cannabis delivery marketplace. Unspiked 24-packs are available for purchase nationwide for $65 via drinkunspiked.

This news comes on the heels of Cann microdosed THC tonic going international with its launch in Canada, coupled with a $27M Series A funding round led by Imaginary Ventures, and a roster of new celebrity investors including Nina Dobrev, Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson.

Luke Anderson co-founder of Cann, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

