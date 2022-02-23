Ohi Teams Up With Cannabis Beverage Maker Cann And Magic Mind To Provide Ultrafast Local Delivery In Major US Metro Areas

Ohi has partnered with beverage makers Cann and Magic Mind to offer ultrafast local delivery to the brands’ customers in selected markets.

Consumers in major metro areas across Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and New Jersey can now order two-hour, same-day and scheduled delivery of Cann’s bubbly, all-natural Unspiked non-alcoholic social tonics.

Consumers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York can now order Magic Mind and receive their order in less than two hours or schedule their delivery for whenever is most convenient for them.

“So many consumers are looking for alternatives to alcoholic beverages to enjoy when relaxing or socializing and for energy- and performance-boosting drinks that help keep them focused,” Ben Jones, founder and CEO of Ohi, said. “We’re proud to partner with both Cann Unspiked and Magic Mind to offer an incredible, on-brand instant commerce experience that includes superfast, environmentally friendly delivery of their products to customers and subscribers and to help them reach, convert and retain new audiences.”

Cann Unspiked

Cann Unspiked is a refreshing, bubbly tonic that combines fresh, not-from-concentrate juice with an adventurous herbal twist and a touch of agave nectar for sweetness.

The low-calorie, carbonated beverages contain no alcohol, offering a fresh drink experience that’s unexpected, uncomplicated and unashamed.

Made with only natural ingredients, Unspiked is available in 12-packs of Lemon Lavender, Blood Orange Cardamom, Cranberry Sage and Grapefruit Rosemary flavors as well as a Variety Pack. Unspiked subscribers can choose delivery of their favorite flavors every 15, 30 or 60 days.

“We chose Ohi because the company’s data platform and micro-warehouse network help us meet the instant delivery needs of the majority of our customers in major urban areas and we’re looking forward to expanding that delivery footprint throughout 2022,” Greg Schatell, senior manager of product strategy for Cann, said.

Magic Mind

Each shot of Magic Mind contains a magical combination of 12 active ingredients designed to stimulate focus, creativity, energy and motivation while decreasing stress and post-exercise inflammation in the body.

For a long-term boost in cognition, energy, memory and mood, Magic Mind recommends drinking the beverage consistently for 7–10 days.

Magic Mind subscribers can choose to receive deliveries of 15 or 30 bottles every month.

“By partnering with Ohi, we’re able to stay true to our sustainability mission by offering near-instant local delivery of Magic Mind to our customers without having to pay for overnight shipping or create and use any extra packaging,” William Hicks, president of Magic Mind, said.

Photo: Courtesy of Bench Accounting on Unsplash