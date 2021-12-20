Kate Hudson And Baron Davis Get High For The Holidays In New Campaign From Cann And King St. Vodka

This holiday season, California-based cannabis-infused beverage company Cann has teamed up with actress Kate Hudson and her King St. Vodka brand. The duo just launched a holiday-themed spot to complement the launch of their special bundle offering – Cann Unspiked and King St. Vodka, available at $54.99.

The star-studded holiday campaign featuring Kate Hudson, Darren Criss and former NBA All-Star Baron Davis is directed by award-winning music video director Hannah Lux Davis, known for her work with Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves and more. The promotional video is set to the music of Darren Criss' latest Christmas album.

The idea behind the partnerships and the campaign is to promote cannabis as having become mainstream enough that a celebrity of Hudson's status (fashion, wellness, non-stoner image) is delighted to consume and endorse it.

For years on end, alcohol has traditionally been part of family holiday traditions while cannabis has practically been unmentionable…until now.

“Most people don't know that Baron and I were good friends in high school, so it's exciting to share that and have fun with him on screen! King Street and Cann cranberry sage mixed is one of our favorite ways to celebrate together—it's just the perfect holiday drink," Hudson told Benzinga.

To add to the excitement and surprise is the idea of mixing the two, as we see Hudson consuming both cannabis and alcohol while trimming the Christmas tree and getting ready for what looks like an awesome celebration.

The video seeks to show cannabis as alcohol’s equal for healthy fun and relaxation.

"Cann is all about alcohol substitution, but we're also a brand that says 'screw it' every so often for a special occasion," Luke Anderson, co-founder of Cann told Benzinga. "While mixing cannabis and alcohol has had a bad reputation in the past, we think that when you carefully moderate both it can be a delightfully indulgent (and safe) experience. Kate and I developed the recipe for the Cann-berry Vodka to be mild and sessionable, so that if you drink three of them you only consume 6mg THC and 3 shots total. Instead of being so high that you can't socialize, or so drunk that you get sloppy, you can experience a delightfully fun buzz without the painful hangover that would come with twice as much booze."

Brief Video Synopsis

As Hudson reunites with one of her best friends from high school, Baron Davis, to finalize Christmas preparations, he noticed she is a bit stressed from all her meticulous decorating work and suggests that she could use a drink. The two agree to mix Cann's Cranberry Sage with a couple of shots of King St. Vodka and they continue to decorate for the party.

As they take a sip of their Cann Cranberry and vodka, Baron asks jokingly if they can still party after their great combo drink and she reassures him that "we were born to party." The final scene involves Kate attempting to put a star on the top of the Christmas and wondering "how did I get so high?"

Darren reminds the audience, she's not really that high because at 2mg THC, Cann's Cranberry Sage is the safest THC-infused product on the market. And when the camera pans out you realize she's perched on her tall basketball player friend's shoulders.

Not to forget there are many special appearances by Black Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as a musical cameo by Darren Criss himself as "elf on the shelf."

Photo: Courtesy of Cann