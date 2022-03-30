Ketamine Wellness Centers Offering FDA Approved Esketamine Treatment For Major Depressive Disorder

Ketamine Wellness Centers subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp DELCF DELC (FRA:6X0), has expanded its treatment options to include SPRAVATO nasal spray. The KWC clinics located in Houston, Las Vegas and Seattle will be offering this treatment option beginning April 1.

Taken with an oral antidepressant, SPRAVATO is the FDA-approved esketamine nasal spray for adults with treatment-resistant depression or to treat depressive symptoms in adults with major depressive disorder with suicidal thoughts or actions. Patients interested in this treatment option will first undergo KWC's thorough intake and screening process to ensure they are suitable candidates and would gain the most benefit from the treatment. KWC's clinical protocols ensure SPRAVATO treatments are administered in exactly the right care and patient safety settings.

The introduction of SPRAVATO underscores KWC's' commitment to providing clinically-backed, accessible and affordable treatments to patients nationwide. To achieve this goal, the insurance experts at Ketamine Wellness Centers will help interested patients navigate the complexities of their healthcare coverage and assist them in determining their coverage and potential out-of-pocket costs for the treatment.

"Ketamine Wellness Centers strives to be our patients' strongest advocate by providing effective and affordable mental health treatment, and SPRAVATO is the next step in maintaining that standard," stated Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and chief operating officer for Delic. "Our team rigorously studied SPRAVATO's clinical efficacy before offering the treatment to our wider patient community and expanding our care options. We are confident that adding this treatment to our mental wellness centers will greatly benefit our patients."

Photo by Stefano Pollio on Unsplash