Delic Introduces Industry's First Family Support & Education Program At Ketamine Wellness Centers

On Thursday, Delic Holdings Corp (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) (FRA:6X0) introduced its Family Support & Education program at Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC), the largest chain of wellness centers providing ketamine treatments in the U.S.

KWC was recently acquired by Delic and operates 10 ketamine infusion treatment clinics across eight states that have delivered more than 60,000 treatments to date across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Texas and Washington.

Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic drug that can produce psychedelic-like effects, which is why it has been recently embraced by the booming psychedelics industry.

At a time when an ongoing opiate addiction crisis has gripped in the U.S., with drug overdose deaths topping 100,000 annually, all new treatments are welcomed. This includes certain psychedelic-based medications that can provide a possible treatment for opiate addiction. Ketamine is known to help with depression, anxiety and PTSD, some of the mental health conditions that often go hand in hand with opiate addiction.

KWC's Family Support & Education Program Details

This is a unique, free program specifically designed by medical professionals to help families, significant others and loved ones meaningfully support patients that have chosen to pursue ketamine infusion treatments. While ketamine represents a new class of medicines that have revolutionized therapies to treat depression, its rapid effects and benefits can quickly change family and relationship dynamics.

KWC's virtual Family Support & Education sessions will address pertinent topics, including what friends and family can expect from the process, roles they can play to support the patient during treatment and how they can prepare for the rapid positive changes in their loved ones' lives.

Each hour-long session will be led by Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and chief operating officer for Delic. Nicholson has over 20 years of clinical and healthcare management experience. In addition to providing patients' families with resources and actionable guidance, the program also allows participants to connect in a safe, supportive and community-centered environment.

"After delivering over 60,000 treatments across the country, our team recognized a distinct demand from patients' loved ones to better understand and support the holistic impacts of ketamine infusion therapy and how they can support the healing," Nicholson stated. "The long-term success of these treatments often depends on the quality of patients' surrounding environments once they leave our clinics. We look forward to equipping our patients' support circles with the necessary tools and resources to ensure their overall health and wellness."

Price Action

Delic Holdings’ shares traded 5.04% lower at 16 cents per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Marcelo Leal on Unsplash