QQQ
+ 9.66
318.49
+ 2.94%
BTC/USD
+ 1538.75
40819.08
+ 3.9174%
DIA
+ 4.28
331.91
+ 1.27%
SPY
+ 7.48
418.69
+ 1.76%
TLT
+ 0.19
131.34
+ 0.14%
GLD
-0.59
179.48
-0.33%

Ketamine Wellness Centers Openes Mental Health Clinic In Reno Nevada

byVuk Zdinjak
March 16, 2022 10:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ketamine Wellness Centers Openes Mental Health Clinic In Reno Nevada
psychedelics.png

Ketamine Wellness Centers, the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) (FRA:6X0), has expanded its presence within Nevada with the opening of its Reno location.

KWC Reno is the second of the company's clinics to open in Nevada within the last 18 months, bringing the total number of KWC clinics to 13 across nine states.

The 2,200 square-foot treatment facility will not only serve local patients, but will also open its doors to patients in larger California markets which have no access to affordable in-state providers. KWC Reno is the latest in a series of state-of-the-art clinics that Delic intends to open in the coming 18 months. Through these openings, the company will expand access to reasonably priced treatments for various mental health conditions.

"With the pandemic entering its third year, the need for effective and affordable mental health treatment is critical. KWC Reno expands our footprint to serve so many more individuals suffering from treatment-resistant anxiety, depression and PTSD to further combat the country's on-going mental health crisis," stated Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and chief operating officer for Delic. "We look forward to providing the most effective and personalized treatments to patients in both Nevada and California."

Photo: Courtesy of Marcelo Leal on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Delic Introduces Industry's First Family Support & Education Program At Ketamine Wellness Centers

Delic Introduces Industry's First Family Support & Education Program At Ketamine Wellness Centers

On Thursday, Delic Holdings Corp (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA:6X0) introduced its Family Support & Education program at Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC), the largest chain of wellness centers providing ketamine treatments in the U.S. read more
Delic Closes $10M Merger With Chain Of Ketamine Clinics

Delic Closes $10M Merger With Chain Of Ketamine Clinics

Psychedelic wellness company Delic Holdings Corp. (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its previously announced acquisition of Ketamine Wellness read more
Delic Signs $10M Merger With Chain Of Ketamine Clinics

Delic Signs $10M Merger With Chain Of Ketamine Clinics

Delic Holdings Corp. (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a company in the psychedelics space, has entered into a binding merger agreement with Ketamine Wellness Centers Arizona LLC, a company operating 10 ketamine infusion treatment clinics across the country. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Delic Holdings, Ayr Wellness, High Tide

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Delic Holdings, Ayr Wellness, High Tide

Delic Holdings Announces Grand Opening Of Salt Lake City Clinic Delic Holdings Corp (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA:6X0) said Tuesday that its subsidiary, Ketamine Wellness Centers, has expanded its operations into Utah with the opening of its Salt Lake City location. read more