Ketamine Wellness Centers Openes Mental Health Clinic In Reno Nevada

Ketamine Wellness Centers, the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) (FRA:6X0), has expanded its presence within Nevada with the opening of its Reno location.

KWC Reno is the second of the company's clinics to open in Nevada within the last 18 months, bringing the total number of KWC clinics to 13 across nine states.

The 2,200 square-foot treatment facility will not only serve local patients, but will also open its doors to patients in larger California markets which have no access to affordable in-state providers. KWC Reno is the latest in a series of state-of-the-art clinics that Delic intends to open in the coming 18 months. Through these openings, the company will expand access to reasonably priced treatments for various mental health conditions.

"With the pandemic entering its third year, the need for effective and affordable mental health treatment is critical. KWC Reno expands our footprint to serve so many more individuals suffering from treatment-resistant anxiety, depression and PTSD to further combat the country's on-going mental health crisis," stated Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and chief operating officer for Delic. "We look forward to providing the most effective and personalized treatments to patients in both Nevada and California."

Photo: Courtesy of Marcelo Leal on Unsplash