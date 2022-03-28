Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Falling

Shares of many cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are all trading lower due to profit-taking from last week's rally amid news the U.S. House Rules Committee scheduled a Monday afternoon meeting to prepare a federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Several cannabis stocks saw marked interest on social media during last Thursday's after-hours and throughout last Friday's trading sessions. At the time of publication, Tilray is trending on Stocktwits amid Monday's selling pressure.

Cannabis stocks may have experienced a short squeeze during last Thursday and Friday's trading sessions. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tilray has a short percentage of share float of 39.8%; Canopy Growth has a short percentage of share float of 19.7%.

Our Benzinga team last week reported how Cannabis advocates have been working tirelessly to bring a bill to federally legalize cannabis, to the House floor again this month... Read More

Aurora Cannabis is trading lower by 8.0% at $4.10. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week high of $10.64 and a 52-week low of $2.89

Canopy Growth is trading lower by 10.5% at $7.78. Canopy Growth has a 52-week high of $33.67 and a 52-week low of $5.62

Cronos Group is trading lower by 8.9% at $3.87. Cronos Group has a 52-week high of $9.87 and a 52-week low of $2.96

Sundial Growers is trading lower by 7.5% at $0.75. Sundial Growers has a 52-week high of $1.49 and a 52-week low of $0.40

Tilray is trading lower by 6.3% at $8.02. Tilray has a 52-week high of $24.68 and a 52-week low of $4.78.

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.