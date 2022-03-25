Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Rising

Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB), Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC), Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON), Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY), are all trading higher during Friday’s pre-market session on continued strength following a report from yesterday indicating The House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prepare a federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Canopy Growth, Tilray and Sundial Growers are also trending across social media platforms Friday morning and are among the top-trending tickers on StockTwits at publication time.

Cannabis advocates have been working tirelessly to bring a bill to federally legalize cannabis, to the House floor again this month… Read More

Aurora Cannabis is trading higher by 15.3% at $4.66. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week high of $10.64 and a 52-week low of $2.89

Canopy Growth is trading higher by 11.9% at $8.84. Canopy Growth has a 52-week high of $33.67 and a 52-week low of $5.62

Cronos Group is trading higher by 6.8% at $4.26. Cronos Group has a 52-week high of $9.87 and a 52-week low of $2.96

Sundial Growers is trading higher by 18.1% at $0.88. Sundial Growers has a 52-week high of $1.49 and a 52-week low of $0.40

Tilray is trading higher by 19.8% at $8.35. Tilray has a 52-week high of $24.68 and a 52-week low of $4.78

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.