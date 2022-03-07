Wana Brands Names Cannabis & Retail Expert Kelly Flores New COO

Cannabis-infused edibles brand Wana Brands has appointed Kelly Flores to the role of chief operating officer, as the company continues its expansion into new markets as well as innovating an ever-growing list of new products.

Flores will be based in Boulder and will report to the company’s CEO Nancy Whiteman, who will be a speaker among many other top names in the cannabis industry during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami in April.

Prior to joining Wana Brands, Flores served as the chief operating officer at dosist, which is known for its targeted cannabis formulas and award-winning dose-controlled devices.

Before her work at dosist, she spent six years at Monster Energy, rising to vice president of strategic planning, and 11 years with Nestlé Waters in planning and finance.

Flores’ vision and experience will help guide Wana’s strategy and organization for all business processes, the company said.

Her role includes the management of all Wana’s business functions across all markets, identifying and implementing day-to-day operational improvements and working with other senior leaders to set and meet the overall business objectives of Wana Brands.

“Kelly’s cannabis industry expertise combined with her consumer packaged goods background is exactly what is needed at this stage of Wana’s growth and development,” Whiteman said. “As we continue to innovate new products and expand our presence in other markets, Kelly’s ability to manage the logistical challenges of a multi-state and international brand presence will be invaluable.”

