QQQ
-6.86
344.16
-2.03%
BTC/USD
+ 294.05
38714.86
+ 0.77%
DIA
-5.93
342.40
-1.76%
SPY
-8.40
440.57
-1.94%
TLT
-0.02
140.26
-0.01%
GLD
+ 1.53
182.15
+ 0.83%

Wana Brands Names Cannabis & Retail Expert Kelly Flores New COO

byJelena Martinovic
March 7, 2022 12:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wana Brands Names Cannabis & Retail Expert Kelly Flores New COO

Cannabis-infused edibles brand Wana Brands has appointed Kelly Flores to the role of chief operating officer, as the company continues its expansion into new markets as well as innovating an ever-growing list of new products.

Flores will be based in Boulder and will report to the company’s CEO Nancy Whiteman, who will be a speaker among many other top names in the cannabis industry during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami in April.

Prior to joining Wana Brands, Flores served as the chief operating officer at dosist, which is known for its targeted cannabis formulas and award-winning dose-controlled devices.

Before her work at dosist, she spent six years at Monster Energy, rising to vice president of strategic planning, and 11 years with Nestlé Waters in planning and finance.

Flores’ vision and experience will help guide Wana’s strategy and organization for all business processes, the company said.

Her role includes the management of all Wana’s business functions across all markets, identifying and implementing day-to-day operational improvements and working with other senior leaders to set and meet the overall business objectives of Wana Brands.

“Kelly’s cannabis industry expertise combined with her consumer packaged goods background is exactly what is needed at this stage of Wana’s growth and development,” Whiteman said. “As we continue to innovate new products and expand our presence in other markets, Kelly’s ability to manage the logistical challenges of a multi-state and international brand presence will be invaluable.”

Photo: Courtesy of Wana Brands

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Entrepreneurship Movers & Shakers Markets General

Related Articles

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, Harborside, Item 9, Halo Collective, TerrAscend, Flora Growth, PathogenDx

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, Harborside, Item 9, Halo Collective, TerrAscend, Flora Growth, PathogenDx

BioTech Co. PathogenDx Strengthens Executive Team Biotechnology company, PathogenDx has bolstered its strategic advisory group and senior leadership team with the appointments of several highly experienced executives who will bring their expertise to the company. The new leadership appointments include: read more
Cannabis Users In Illinois To Get Workplace Protection Under New Bill

Cannabis Users In Illinois To Get Workplace Protection Under New Bill

Illinoisans who enjoy or need cannabis no longer have to fear being fired as a new bill recently approved by the state’s House of Representatives seeks to prohibit most employers from letting go of workers or discriminating against job applicants for testing positive for marijuana use. read more
MediThrive Donates 100% Of Cannabis Sales To Ukrainian Families Affected By Russian Invasion

MediThrive Donates 100% Of Cannabis Sales To Ukrainian Families Affected By Russian Invasion

MediThrive Dispensary and Delivery Service is partnering with 17+ cannabis brands to help raise money to donate to those affected by the Ukrainian crisis. Sales proceeds of in-store sales will go to a non-profit organization directly to support people affected by the violence in Ukraine. read more
Sugarbud Launches Its First Cannabis 2.0 Product With Up To 70% THC And Buddies Pre-Rolls In Ontario

Sugarbud Launches Its First Cannabis 2.0 Product With Up To 70% THC And Buddies Pre-Rolls In Ontario

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. read more