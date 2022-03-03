Regrow Offers Single Pane Of Glass View To Cannabis Operators Delivered Via ServiceNow

Cannabis-focused supply chain management cloud platform Regrow is integrating with enterprise-level systems to provide powerful workflow and management tools to cannabis operators.

Regrow offers a complete view into the entire cannabis business operation – all delivered through the robust ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) platform.

The company’s enterprise applications connect cannabis operators to all their data in a system that automates workflow, tracks chain of custody, ensures SOP adoption, and provides performance analytics for executives to have timely insight in order to make faster decisions from cultivation, inventory management, manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale and retail demand management.

“We’re pleased to offer cannabis operators a robust set of applications, engineered on the ServiceNow platform, to help them replace spreadsheets and automate their operations; Regrow is a trusted source of truth for all your data, a powerful API hub to connect other systems to, which allows operators to consolidate all data needed to manage their business. Whether that’s a real time view into sales inventory, cultivation planning and tracking, managing SOPs and/or managing compliance across multiple states, operations or track & trace systems, Regrow can provide you a single pane of glass view into your entire operation,” said Regrow CEO Rob Woodbyrne. “Regrow can ensure your cannabis supply chain is being managed efficiently with accountability; we look forward to helping our business partners make informed business decisions by eliminating their reliance on spreadsheets and giving them that single pane of glass view into their entire business.”

Cannabis operators can integrate Regrow with virtually any system or data source with a modern API, as well as some that don’t have modern APIs. Systems like LeafLink, Confident Cannabis, Metrc, as well as other major lab testing providers, accounting systems, environmental monitoring systems and track-and-trace systems can be integrated with Regrow’s robust API capabilities, even for common enterprise systems coming from SAP(NYSE:SAP), SalesForce(NYSE:CRM), Workday(NASDAQ:WDAY), and Twilio(NYSE:TWLO).

Regrow will also be hosting a series of webinars designed to benefit cannabis companies, covering integrations with notable operational systems within the cannabis industry. The events will showcase topics like creating an efficient and consolidated approach to managing a multitude of supply chain processes and vendors to effectively strengthen a business’ cannabis supply chain from seed to sale.