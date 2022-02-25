QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-463.44
38653.28
-1.18%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Maryland House Passes Legislation To Put Recreational Cannabis On Nov. Ballot

byMaureen Meehan
February 25, 2022 3:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Maryland House Passes Legislation To Put Recreational Cannabis On Nov. Ballot

Maryland’s House of Delegates passed two bills Friday that would give state voters the opportunity to decide in November whether to legalize recreational marijuana possession and use for those 21 and older.

The measure, which has not yet been considered by the Senate, authorizes a state constitutional amendment that would appear on the election ballot. If approved, the regulatory details, such as how to tax sales, would be decided by the General Assembly and take effect in July 2023

Friday’s vote in the Democratic-controlled House was 96-34.

The Baltimore Sun pointed out that there has long been a great deal of interest in legalizing recreational marijuana in Maryland. Polls have shown ample support for legalization, including 60% in a Goucher College Poll last fall, up from 50% support in 2014, the same year that Maryland legalized medical marijuana.

Democratic Del. Luke Clippinger of Baltimore said the legislation amounted to “important first steps” toward reversing years of marijuana convictions.

“Those thousands of incarcerations have not made us safer,” said Clippinger, the House Judiciary Committee chair.

Under a companion bill — approved Friday on a 92-37 vote — people charged only with cannabis possession would have their records expunged from the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website and the state’s criminal records database. Those currently in jail or prison could apply to the court to have their sentence reduced to the time already served.

The Marijuana Policy Project commented that the bill offers an initial road map for legalization, including possession limits, limited expungement and funding for minority- and women-owned businesses.

“With legislative leaders taking action on this issue, Maryland is well-positioned to pass a cannabis legalization law in 2022,” Olivia Naugle, MPP senior policy analyst said in a statement.

What's In The Bill?

The legislation would allow people over 21 to possess up to 1.5 ounces of recreational marijuana after July 1, 2023. An amount between 1.5 ounces and 2.5 ounces would be lessened to a civil offense instead of a misdemeanor.

Currently, possession of 10 grams or more of marijuana is a misdemeanor that can draw punishments of up to six months imprisonment and a fine of up to $1,000. Violators are subject to a $100 fine for a first offense of possessing less than 10 grams.

Photo by Mary Oakey on Unsplash

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis ESG News Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Can You Fly With Weed Edibles In The United States?

Can You Fly With Weed Edibles In The United States?

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. read more
Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

The NBA All-Star Game this past Sunday showcased fan favorites and the best-of-the-best playing, as well as featuring some very well-paid men who know how to dribble a ball and shoot it through a net a whole lot better than most of us — and who know how to make savvy business decisions. read more
Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

Brief Thoughts Ahead Of 4Q For Curaleaf Holdings: New Jersey Could Be Next Main Catalyst

The Analyst Pablo Zuanic, from Cantor Fitzgerald, kept Curaleaf among the firm’s top picks in the MSO group, with an Overweight rating and a price target at US$16.50. The Thesis read more
New York State Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes Joins Business Of Cannabis Summit In Brooklyn

New York State Assembly Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes Joins Business Of Cannabis Summit In Brooklyn

New York Assembly leader, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who recently announced an EquityPAC to place a strong focus on electing candidates that support cannabis reform, will attend the Business of Cannabis Summit, sponsored by Women Grow and Emmanuel Baptist Church's read more