Maryland House Passes Legislation To Put Recreational Cannabis On Nov. Ballot

Maryland’s House of Delegates passed two bills Friday that would give state voters the opportunity to decide in November whether to legalize recreational marijuana possession and use for those 21 and older.

The measure, which has not yet been considered by the Senate, authorizes a state constitutional amendment that would appear on the election ballot. If approved, the regulatory details, such as how to tax sales, would be decided by the General Assembly and take effect in July 2023

Friday’s vote in the Democratic-controlled House was 96-34.

The Baltimore Sun pointed out that there has long been a great deal of interest in legalizing recreational marijuana in Maryland. Polls have shown ample support for legalization, including 60% in a Goucher College Poll last fall, up from 50% support in 2014, the same year that Maryland legalized medical marijuana.

Democratic Del. Luke Clippinger of Baltimore said the legislation amounted to “important first steps” toward reversing years of marijuana convictions.

“Those thousands of incarcerations have not made us safer,” said Clippinger, the House Judiciary Committee chair.

Under a companion bill — approved Friday on a 92-37 vote — people charged only with cannabis possession would have their records expunged from the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website and the state’s criminal records database. Those currently in jail or prison could apply to the court to have their sentence reduced to the time already served.

The Marijuana Policy Project commented that the bill offers an initial road map for legalization, including possession limits, limited expungement and funding for minority- and women-owned businesses.

“With legislative leaders taking action on this issue, Maryland is well-positioned to pass a cannabis legalization law in 2022,” Olivia Naugle, MPP senior policy analyst said in a statement.

What's In The Bill?

The legislation would allow people over 21 to possess up to 1.5 ounces of recreational marijuana after July 1, 2023. An amount between 1.5 ounces and 2.5 ounces would be lessened to a civil offense instead of a misdemeanor.

Currently, possession of 10 grams or more of marijuana is a misdemeanor that can draw punishments of up to six months imprisonment and a fine of up to $1,000. Violators are subject to a $100 fine for a first offense of possessing less than 10 grams.

Photo by Mary Oakey on Unsplash